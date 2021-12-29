Advertisement

Beshear: Ky. is now in COVID ‘surge’ from omicron; over 5K new cases announced

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,530 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 856,145 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14.46% positivity rate, a new record for the year. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 911 are in kids 18 or younger.

During the pandemic, only one other day had more new COVID-19 cases than today. Jan. 6, 2021 had 5,742 new cases.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,118.

There are currently 1,434 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 369 in the ICU and 220 on a ventilator.

