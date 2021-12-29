Advertisement

Competitive jump roper leads new exercise class to help with New Year’s resolutions

Competitive Jump Roper Rachel Yarano is teaching her first jump rope class at Proof Fitness.
Competitive Jump Roper Rachel Yarano is teaching her first jump rope class at Proof Fitness.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Exercise is often one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, but one work out instructor says infusing jump roping into your routine can sustain your resolution.

Competitive Jump Roper Rachel Yarano is teaching her first jump rope class at Proof Fitness. She’s appeared in this year’s Macy Day Thanksgiving Day Parade with dozens of other competitive jump ropers.

Yarano says cross training with jump roping is not taught in every gym, but the simple act of jumping consistently can get you in shape fast.

“I think jump rope is an excellent way to work out to hit those New Year’s resolutions, because just jumping rope for seven minutes burns 100 calories right there, so picking it up seven minutes a day is easy enough,” said Yarano.

She says there are a lot of creative ways to exercise with a jump rope.

If you’d like to sign up for Yarano’s classes, you can find more info on the Proof Fitness website.

