Fire at Lexington store was intentionally set, investigator says

Fire crews in Lexington have responded to the At Home store in Hamburg Tuesday evening.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire at a Lexington business was intentionally set, according to the fire investigator.

Firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday night inside the At Home store in Hamburg. Firefighters were called there around 8 p.m.

They said a small fire was burning on some shelving in a small area of the store. Sprinklers inside put out most of the fire. Fire crews said it will take some time to get the smoke out of the store because of how large it is. They say there is also standing water from the sprinklers.

Nobody was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at 859-231-5672 or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov.

An employee told us the store is closed Wednesday because clean-up is still underway . The employee says they expect the store to be closed at least the next few days as well.

At Home released this statement about what happened:

“A fire broke out in the At Home store in Lexington, KY last night. It was contained quickly and no one was hurt. The fire department is still investigating the cause. The store will be closed today and we are working to get back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

