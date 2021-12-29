Friends, neighbors remember mother, daughter killed in Scott Co. crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington education community is mourning after losing another one of its members.

Debbie Keyser died in a car wreck on I-75 in Scott County last week. Days later, her 21-year-old daughter and passenger, Emma, died as a result of her injuries.

“They are just leaving a huge space here,” said Erica Williamson, who worked with Debbie and Emma Keyser.

Emma babysat children with a smile on her face.

“She wasn’t going to leave anybody out, no matter their ability, status, it didn’t matter. She was inclusive at the true heart of the word,” Williamson said.

Families inside house after house on the block knew the outspoken and cheerful young lady.

“She was the leader of the pack when it comes to getting out and getting to know the neighbors. Every neighbor on the street knew Emma,” neighbor Leigh Ann Reeves said.

She spent most of her time taking care of kids at school, daycare, and church. People she worked with said the 21-year-old led by example.

“She showed me how to be myself. She showed me how to be myself and then it was okay to be myself,” Williamson said.

Williamson said Emma and her mom Debbie did everything together.

“They took a trip to western Kentucky to help out tornado victims, Debbie and Emma did,” Reeves said.

Both women said Emma’s life ended the way she lived it—by helping others.

“It’s so fitting that her final moments here on earth that’s the last thing that she did, as an organ donor was to take care of other people and to save lives as her last act before she went to be with her mom and with Jesus,” Williamson said.

The other driver involved in the crash, Donald Duhamell, is charged with DUI. As of Wednesday, investigators said it’s unlikely he’ll face more charges relating to this crash. Emma was one of three adopted children. She leaves a brother and a sister behind.

