Advertisement

Instrument donations coming in by the truckload for Western Ky. musicians

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, we told you how Michael Johnathon, the founder of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, is spearheading efforts to collect musical instruments and send them to the Western Kentucky area to replace instruments that were destroyed or lost in the tornadoes.

Since our story aired, more than a hundred instruments have been donated from all parts of the country. One woman even wanted to give away an 800 pound piano!

Those musical instruments end up in Richmond, in the basement of Currier’s Music World.

[Click here if you’d like to donate an instrument]

“I’ve received checks and instruments from Indiana, Idaho, Washington State, Tennessee,” said owner Cathy Currier.

The instruments have been coming in by the truckload.

Michael Johnathon wants to replace those instruments lost or destroyed by the tornadoes and deliver gently used ones. It’s his belief music can be healing.

Currier will tune and string everything before it heads out west.

Currier knows if you’ve lost everything getting an instrument is not a top priority, but she believes it’s up there.

“They’re not your basic needs, but they’re right up there for your emotional needs,” Currier said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Dunn
KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
File image
One person dead, another taken to hospital after Rockcastle Co. shooting
‘This is a case involving pure evil:’ Ky. mother still seeking justice in child’s death
The crash happened last Wednesday on I-75 south.
Second person dies after crash in Scott County
Neighbors of an apartment complex in Jessamine County have until the end of January to move out...
Residents at Jessamine Co. apartment complex told they have until end of Jan. to move

Latest News

Debbie Keyser died in a car wreck on I-75 in Scott County last week. Days later, her...
Friends, neighbors remember mother, daughter killed in Scott Co. crash
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear: Ky. is now in COVID ‘surge’ from omicron; over 5K new cases announced
Unlike many hospitals across the commonwealth, Baptist Health Richmond is fully staffed.
Baptist Health Richmond anticipates third surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Edward Charles Bailey, 35.
Man accused of sexually abusing young child in Pulaski County