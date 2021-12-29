Advertisement

LFCHD reports city’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases ever

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported the city’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health department reported 494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the city’s most in a single day, surpassing the previous highest day of 451 cases on Dec. 9, 2020. The city’s 7-day rolling average is up to 247 new cases per day, with 57,169 cases and 476 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

PREVIOUS: LFCHD reports city’s highest 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in months

The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated.

LFCHD officials say same-day vaccination appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
  • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
