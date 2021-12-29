LFCHD reports city’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases ever

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported the city’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health department reported 494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the city’s most in a single day, surpassing the previous highest day of 451 cases on Dec. 9, 2020. The city’s 7-day rolling average is up to 247 new cases per day, with 57,169 cases and 476 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated.

LFCHD officials say same-day vaccination appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

