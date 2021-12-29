Advertisement

LIVE: North Laurel faces Lexington Catholic in WGM Holiday Classic

Prep Spin
Prep Spin(PrepSpin)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - North Laurel and Lexington Catholic are facing off for third place in the White, Greer and Maggard Holiday Classic Wednesday evening.

The game tips at 5:00 p.m. You can watch it live below.

Clark County beat North Laurel Tuesday night 77-64, putting the Jaguars in the third place game with Lex Cath. UK commit Reed Sheppard had 27 points in the loss.

Ballard and Clark County will play in the championship game at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Dunn
KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
File image
One person dead, another taken to hospital after Rockcastle Co. shooting
‘This is a case involving pure evil:’ Ky. mother still seeking justice in child’s death
The crash happened last Wednesday on I-75 south.
Second person dies after crash in Scott County
Neighbors of an apartment complex in Jessamine County have until the end of January to move out...
Residents at Jessamine Co. apartment complex told they have until end of Jan. to move

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while pressured by Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp (33)...
Oscar Tshiebwe named USBWA national player of the week
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, pulls down a rebound near the Western Kentucky defense during...
Tshiebwe, Washington sweep SEC weekly honors
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin, left, dunks near Western Kentucky's Sherman Brashear (13) during the...
Kentucky men climb to No. 18 in AP Top 25