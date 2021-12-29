LIVE: North Laurel faces Lexington Catholic in WGM Holiday Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - North Laurel and Lexington Catholic are facing off for third place in the White, Greer and Maggard Holiday Classic Wednesday evening.

The game tips at 5:00 p.m. You can watch it live below.

Clark County beat North Laurel Tuesday night 77-64, putting the Jaguars in the third place game with Lex Cath. UK commit Reed Sheppard had 27 points in the loss.

Ballard and Clark County will play in the championship game at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

