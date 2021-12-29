Man accused of sexually abusing young child in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of sexually abusing a young child in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a 911 call on December 18 at a home in Bronston about a possible child sexual abuse case.

As a result of their investigation, 35-year-old Edward Charles Bailey was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age.

The sheriff’s office also says a charge of retaliating against a participant in legal process has since been added against Bailey. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bailey appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and the case against him was sent to the Pulaski County Grand Jury.

