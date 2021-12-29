Residents at Jessamine Co. apartment complex told they have until end of Jan. to move

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas decorations still hang at some of the units at the former Treetop Properties in Nicholasville, but for the families who live there, the holiday was less than bright, knowing the clock is ticking before they all have to move out.

“I was really devastated, because a lot of the time when I was a child, I was homeless off and on, I never really had a lot of stability in my life. And when I finally got this apartment, an apartment that I could finally afford, and have some stability, now that’s just kind of gone,” neighbor Betty Aulette said.

Aulette is one of dozens of neighbors who found a notice in their mail, giving them until Jan. 31 to move out. The complex was recently bought by Brookside Properties in Nashville, and told each resident they would not renew their leases.

“I don’t know how people can sleep at night knowing they have done this to over 100 families,” Aulette said.

Tuesday, Aulette and her neighbors met to plan out their next steps. They said they would at least like their deposits back, but have been told they won’t. They also say they’ll still have to pay January’s rent.

“That’s money we could put towards having another place to live,” Laulette said.

It’s a stressful time for Aulette and her neighbors. It’s also causing her health issues. She suffers from seizures that are caused by stress.

“I had my seizures mostly under control, but stress is a major trigger, and they’ve definitely increased quite a bit lately,” Aulette said.

We reached out to Brookside Properties for comment and left a voicemail, but our calls have not been returned.

