Woodford Co. exhausts supply of at-home testing kits amid omicron surge

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are saying that testing, along with more people getting vaccinated, is going to help us stop the surge we’re seeing with omicron.

In Woodford County, health leaders announced a new shipment of at-home tests that residents can pick up for themselves. Officials in Woodford County say that those at-home test kits have gone extremely quickly. They were restocked on Tuesday, and they’re already completely gone on Wednesday morning.

Those at-home tests were being handed out at both the city and county fire stations in Versailles, but now the health department announced that they have given out every available test.

Woodford County Fire Department Chief Melvin Montgomery says that these tests have been a hot ticket item both times that they’ve been available.

“Over the Christmas holiday weekend, we passed out 72 at each fire department,” said Chief Montgomery. “Less than probably 8 hours and they were all gone.”

This testing effort comes as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge through the states. Here in Kentucky, we saw nearly 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and our positivity rate rose over 12%.

Health leaders say that making sure testing is available to everyone will be key to ending this surge, along with following the guidance and getting vaccinated.

