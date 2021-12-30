Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flood Watch For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s full steam ahead toward a wild holiday weekend of weather in our part of the world. I continue to track the potential for severe storms, flooding rains and some snow. 2022 ain’t holding back as it gets off to a fast start out of the gate.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for the entire region from late Friday through Sunday morning.

Let’s give you a breakdown of how things may play out:

Low pressure works into the region New Year’s Eve and Day.

This brings rounds of showers and storms working from southwest to northeast.

Some of the storms may be strong or severe Friday evening into Saturday.

Damaging wind is the main threat, though there is a low tornado threat across the west and south. This tornado threat is conditional.

A corridor of torrential rains will set up and we have to be on guard for training of storms. This may setup from western into central parts of the state. Some areas may see up to 4″ of rain out of this.

Flooding and flash flooding will be possible in the areas getting the heaviest rains.

Colder air surges in from west to east Saturday night and Sunday. The timing on this cold air will, obviously, vary from one part of the state to the other.

Low pressure develops along our front and is likely to produce a swath of light snow for much of the area. The intensity of this remains to be seen, but there’s a real chance for the first accumulating light snowfall.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.