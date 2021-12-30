Clark Co. fire department clearing scene after lumber truck accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Clark County Fire Department, a Truck hauling lumber crashed around 11:45 Thursday morning on Highway 15 in Clark County, near the Powell County line.

The driver said his GPS sent him the wrong way, he ended up on the wrong road, which was too small for his truck. The truck overturned and emptied its load of lumber.

The truck has been turned back up, and crews are working to clean up the lumber that was spilled.

No one was injured in the crash.

The fire department expects the scene to be cleared soon.

