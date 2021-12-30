Advertisement

Clark Co. fire department clearing scene after lumber truck accident

The truck has been turned back up, and crews are working to clean up the lumber that was spilled.
The truck has been turned back up, and crews are working to clean up the lumber that was spilled.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Clark County Fire Department, a Truck hauling lumber crashed around 11:45 Thursday morning on Highway 15 in Clark County, near the Powell County line.

The driver said his GPS sent him the wrong way, he ended up on the wrong road, which was too small for his truck. The truck overturned and emptied its load of lumber.

The truck has been turned back up, and crews are working to clean up the lumber that was spilled.

No one was injured in the crash.

The fire department expects the scene to be cleared soon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Lexington have responded to the At Home store in Hamburg Tuesday evening.
Fire at Lexington store was intentionally set, investigator says
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
Neighbors of an apartment complex in Jessamine County have until the end of January to move out...
Residents at Jessamine Co. apartment complex told they have until end of Jan. to move
Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

Kentucky's House leadership has announced their proposed redistricting plans.
Ky. House leadership announces proposed redistricting plans
Logo of the Elizabethtown, Ky. Police Department.
KSP releases information about Elizabethtown officer-involved shooting
Merz says that long lines are becoming a common sight out on College Way.
Wild Health says demand for COVID tests is growing; significant spike in cases anticipated
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears