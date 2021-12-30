Confederate statue in Danville moved to museum in Meade County

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Confederate statue in Danville has now been moved to a museum after years of trying.

The statue of Robert E. Logan sat on church property right next to Centre College’s campus.

Both the church and college agreed to move it, but it was complicated because it weighs more than 10 tons. The church’s pastor said this will allow them to preach the gospel of Jesus more effectively.

Danville’s mayor said since the statue was on private property, the city didn’t have a part in its removal. But he said he’s glad students and neighbors will feel safer now that it’s gone.

“Any time as a public servant, you can relieve angst, discomfort, frustration, that’s a good thing. As long as it’s done appropriately and as long as it’s done fairly,” Danville Mayor Mike Perros said.

The statue will now be kept at a museum in Meade County.

