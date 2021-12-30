Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

