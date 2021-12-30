Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm potential for the new year

New Year's Storms
New Year's Storms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern is action-packed from New Year’s Eve and the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side until we reach the end of the weekend. Some of us could flirt with record high temperatures during this time as well. To see numbers come in like that for this time of year isn’t a good thing when you recall how cold we should be around here. Temps on the final day of 2021 make a run deep into the 60s with a scattering of showers and storms.

Here are some of our thoughts about the upcoming pattern.

  • Heavy rain and storms increase Friday night into early Saturday as low pressure works into the Ohio Valley.
  • This sets the stage for the potential for a few strong or severe storms through Saturday afternoon.
  • The heavy rain potential continues to be my main concern with a general 1″-3″ of rain with some streaks of 4″ amounts possible.
  • That could lead to flash flooding and flooding, especially across southeastern Kentucky where waters may already be running high after the current rains.
  • Near-record highs may show up for some on New Year’s Day.
  • Temps CRASH from west to east Saturday night and early Sunday. Much of Sunday will feature temps only in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens.
  • A period of light snow will be possible Sunday and then we watch for a northwest flow to kick in some snow showers later Sunday and Sunday night across the east.
  • Wind chills for Sunday are in the teens and then hit the single digits Sunday night and Monday morning.

Take care of each other.

