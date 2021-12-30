Kentucky breaks out the clubs at TopGolf in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - It’s not just about football for the Wildcats as they get ready for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. It’s also about having some fun and exploring the Orlando area. On Wednesday night, it’s TopGolf.

Earlier, Abule-Abadi Fitzgerald threw down the trash talking gauntlet about certain players being the better golfers.

“Probably the specialists,” said the senior defensive tackle. “They do less work so they got more time to golf.”

Well then it was time for Abule to answer the bell.

“A lot of pressure,” said senior kicker Matt Ruffolo. “I feel like I’m at the Masters right now. All right? Like a lot of pressure. This is just like making a game-winning field goal, or something, but a lot more pressure.”

We also asked a couple of the players who they thought were the best and the worst golfers on the team.

“I’d say John Young is probably our best,” said UK quarterback Will Levis.

Who’s got the worst swing of all you guys?

“I don’t know who’s got the worst, but I got the best so you know that’s all that matters!” said Jacquez Jones.

