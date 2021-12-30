Advertisement

Kentucky breaks out the clubs at TopGolf in Orlando

Who has the best swing on the team?
UK visited TopGolf Wednesday.
UK visited TopGolf Wednesday.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - It’s not just about football for the Wildcats as they get ready for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. It’s also about having some fun and exploring the Orlando area. On Wednesday night, it’s TopGolf.

Earlier, Abule-Abadi Fitzgerald threw down the trash talking gauntlet about certain players being the better golfers.

“Probably the specialists,” said the senior defensive tackle. “They do less work so they got more time to golf.”

Well then it was time for Abule to answer the bell.

“A lot of pressure,” said senior kicker Matt Ruffolo. “I feel like I’m at the Masters right now. All right? Like a lot of pressure. This is just like making a game-winning field goal, or something, but a lot more pressure.”

We also asked a couple of the players who they thought were the best and the worst golfers on the team.

“I’d say John Young is probably our best,” said UK quarterback Will Levis.

Who’s got the worst swing of all you guys?

“I don’t know who’s got the worst, but I got the best so you know that’s all that matters!” said Jacquez Jones.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Dunn
KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
File image
One person dead, another taken to hospital after Rockcastle Co. shooting
Fire crews in Lexington have responded to the At Home store in Hamburg Tuesday evening.
Fire at Lexington store was intentionally set, investigator says
‘This is a case involving pure evil:’ Ky. mother still seeking justice in child’s death
The crash happened last Wednesday on I-75 south.
Second person dies after crash in Scott County

Latest News

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Rodriguez ready to provide balance for UK vs. Iowa
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an...
Wan’Dale Robinson could prove to be X-factor in Citrus Bowl
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while pressured by Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) during the...
Kentucky defeats Missouri 83-56 in SEC opener
Prep Spin
LIVE: North Laurel faces Lexington Catholic in WGM Holiday Classic