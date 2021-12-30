Advertisement

Kentucky defeats Missouri 83-56 in SEC opener

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while pressured by Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) during the...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while pressured by Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats improved to 10-2 Wednesday night after a win in their SEC opener over the Missouri Tigers (6-7).

Kentucky is now 9-0 at Rupp Arena this season.

Keion Brooks Jr. was the leading scorer for the Cats, notching 17 points and adding nine. Sahvir Wheeler was firing on all cylinders, giving the Cats 11 points, nine assists, two steals and two rebounds, with just one turnover.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 20 rebounds, his 10th double-double of the season, and his fourth 20-rebound game of the season.

TyTy Washington added 14 points.

Next up for the Cats is a home matchup against High Point on Friday, Dec. 31 at noon. Kentucky will be retiring a jersey in honor of Tubby Smith.

