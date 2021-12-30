Advertisement

Ky. House leadership announces proposed redistricting plans

Kentucky's House leadership has announced their proposed redistricting plans.
Kentucky's House leadership has announced their proposed redistricting plans.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky House is releasing its proposed map for redistricting in the commonwealth.

Lawmakers are redrawing state and congressional districts because of population changes in the 2020 census.

In a Thursday morning press conference, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne said redrawing districts was challenging, given the state’s population increase.

According to the Kentucky Constitution, state lawmakers must redraw Kentucky’s congressional and legislative maps using data from the latest U.S. census. Speaker Osborne said the 2020 census showed significant population shifts from eastern and western Kentucky to metropolitan hubs.

He said the House redrew district maps with the goal of keeping communities together. State lawmakers did not have to move to other parts of the state.

Osborne said state Republican leadership sought help from the community, including the NAACP and the League of Women Voters.

Speaker Osborne said the House will file a bill representing the new maps on Tuesday. He hopes Governor Andy Beshear will approve it. The State Senate is also working on congressional maps.

The House proposed maps should be on the LRC website next week.

