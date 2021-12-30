Lexington doctor explains what to do if your at-home COVID test is positive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Days away from New Year celebrations, more folks are getting tested for COVID-19, many of them inside their own houses.

At-home COVID tests are in short supply, which is why Lexington Dr. Elizabeth Hawse says it’s important to carefully follow the directions.

“It’s like reading a recipe. You’re not going to get an accurate result unless you follow them to a T,” Dr. Hawse said.

She said if you get a positive result from your test, you should tell your doctor immediately.

“I do like to know who is positive among our patients. I like to set up a telehealth with them,” Dr. Hawse said.

She said those with mild symptoms can use fever reducers and should stay hydrated.

“A lot of this, you’re going to treat like any other viral infection. Especially in children. When children have a fever, it really increases their water requirement dramatically,” Dr. Hawse said.

If you’re asymptomatic, Dr. Hawse said you should still let your doctor know you’ve tested positive. She said it’s information that should be added to your medical history file.

“The long-term effects of COVID are different in little kids versus adults. I like to know they had COVID so I’m on the lookout for that. I like to know they’ve had COVID so if they start having those symptoms I know that treating it more as COVID, that may need to be on our radar,” Dr. Hawse said.

Symptomatic or not, the isolation period can feel long.

“If you have a second room they can just stay in and if they can have a bathroom if they use, that is the most preferable way to do it,” Dr. Hawse said.

Dr. Hawse said to keep the airflow going when you’re in isolation.

“Leaving your HVAC on, not on auto fan but pulling fresh air through constantly,” Dr. Hawse said.

And stay away from others for five days and until your symptoms are gone.

“Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you’re alone. We can get on a virtual visit with you to help you feel like you’ve got it under control,” Dr. Hawse said.

Dr. Hawse said doctor’s offices can report COVID positive cases to the health department for their patients.

