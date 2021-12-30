Advertisement

Police investigating stolen U-Haul in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an odd situation involving a stolen U-Haul in the Cardinal Valley area.

Police found the truck on Cambridge Drive Wednesday afternoon, and also found a suspicious object inside.

They couldn’t tell us what the object was, but police said a team was investigating it.

Part of Cambridge Drive was blocked off for a few hours, but is now back open.

Police said they arrested at least one person, and we’re waiting to learn their name and what charges they’ll face.

