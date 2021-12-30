Wan’Dale Robinson could prove to be X-factor in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Wan’Dale Robinson went to Nebraska for his first two years, so he is getting to play in the postseason for the first time as Kentucky gets set to play Iowa on New Years Day in the Citrus Bowl.

Where would this 9-3 Kentucky team be without the combination of Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson? He is a game changer in every sense of the word and can turn around a ball game anytime he touches the pigskin.

“The things that he does for that team,” said Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker. “He’s got like 97 catches or something like that, 94 or 97, that’s a lot of catches. There’s also sometimes when he can run the ball and they want the ball in his hands at some critical points.”

“You talk to Wan’Dale and he will tell you a lot of things about not only the receiver position but football in general that the average fan will not know and the average player will not know,” said Levis. “He just kind of gets it. It’s like something you’ve got to work for but it’s also natural ability and natural instinct I think. He is able to take a certain route, the teachings from a route, go into a practice versus a coverage that we haven’t even talked about and under what’s going to make it work as best as possible. He is just someone I can trust throwing the ball to all around and he is a great player to have.”

Wan’Dale’s importance may be magnified a little bit this weekend without Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps who were involved in that car accident a couple of weeks ago.

