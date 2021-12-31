Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a nasty setup to end 2021 and begin 2022 with rounds of strong to severe storms, heavy rains that may cause flooding and some late weekend snows on tap for the region.

Let’s break down the threats:

SEVERE STORMS

We are likely to see, at least, two waves of strong to severe storms. The first wave develops this evening in the west and rolls northeastward overnight and early Saturday.

The next wave of strong to severe storms comes Saturday afternoon and evening from west to east.