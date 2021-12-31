Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a nasty setup to end 2021 and begin 2022 with rounds of strong to severe storms, heavy rains that may cause flooding and some late weekend snows on tap for the region.
Let’s break down the threats:
SEVERE STORMS
- We are likely to see, at least, two waves of strong to severe storms. The first wave develops this evening in the west and rolls northeastward overnight and early Saturday.
- The next wave of strong to severe storms comes Saturday afternoon and evening from west to east.
- Damaging wind is the main threat but a few tornadoes will be possible. Large hail will also show up in a few of the bigger storms.
FLOODING
- A general 1″-3″ of rain will show up for the entire region.
- A corridor of 2″-4″ of rain is likely within this and should be oriented from southwest to northeast. Locally higher amounts will be possible.
- All modes of flooding will be possible.
LIGHT SNOW
- A period of light snow develops from west to east Sunday into Sunday night.
- This comes from a wave of low pressure working across the Tennessee Valley into the Carolinas.
- Light accumulations are possible for much of the region.
