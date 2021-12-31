Advertisement

Chris’ Christmas Lights: Top 10

Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season.
Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the month of December, WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey has featured photos of Christmas lights from WKYT viewers in the 11:00 p.m. newscast.

Here’s a list of the top 10 photos and videos:

1. Berea’s Crochetmas Tree by Berea Creates Together

2. From Melissa Terry in Lexington

3. From Oscar McClurg in Rowan County

4. From Cathy Epperson in Pulaski County

5. From Phillip Blankenship in Madison County

6. From Josh Cornett in Clay County

7. From Linda Rudolph in Garrard County

8. Sent from Lana Brown in Lexington

9. From Douglas Ney in Mt. Vernon

10. From Trena Bailey, Chase Bailey and Brittany Dickerson from Clay City

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Lexington have responded to the At Home store in Hamburg Tuesday evening.
Fire at Lexington store was intentionally set, investigator says
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
Neighbors of an apartment complex in Jessamine County have until the end of January to move out...
Residents at Jessamine Co. apartment complex told they have until end of Jan. to move
Floyd T. Adams arrested
‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky
Debbie Keyser died in a car wreck on I-75 in Scott County last week. Days later, her...
Friends, neighbors remember mother, daughter killed in Scott Co. crash

Latest News

Father Jim Sichko is back in Kentucky bearing gifts from Pope Francis.
Father Jim Sichko auctions off gifts blessed by Pope Francis for families in western Kentucky
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (12/30/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (12/30/2021)
Officials in central Ky. cities making plans in case COVID surge impacts staffing for city workers
County by County (12/30/2021)
County by County (12/30/2021)