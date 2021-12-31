Advertisement

Corrections officer accused of sodomy

53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Green River Correctional Complex Officer after he was accused of sodomizing an inmate.

KSP released a statement saying they received a call on Wednesday from the Green River Correctional Complex about an inmate reporting that they had been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

After an investigation from KSP detectives, 53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware of Central City, Kentucky was arrested.

Ware was charged with Sodomy in the third degree and was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by KSP.

