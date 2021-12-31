A different type of ‘mining’: cryptocurrency mining company expanding to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ANKR/Exponential Digital, a cryptocurrency mining company, will be opening an operation location in Eastern Kentucky.

The operation facilities will be in Chad, just outside of Cumberland.

The company is already searching for Data Center Facilities Technicians. Employees selected will be responsible for maintaining critical facilities infrastructure. Employees will be responsible for performing repairs, corrective maintenance, and complex installations.

You can apply for a job here.

In addition to providing around ten jobs initially, this company will also be a major energy consumer on the Cumberland Valley Electric power grid. This will help keep rates down for existing customers on this service.

The company was founded in California and has locations in California, North Carolina, Tennessee, and in other parts of the world such as Shanghai, Moscow, and Amsterdam.

