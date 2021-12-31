Advertisement

Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from staff shortages and overcapacity.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors continue to learn more about the omicron variant, including how to treat it.

Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor from University of Louisville Health said getting help early is the key to success.

“The most important thing that I tell folks is if you’re feeling ill and it’s just not getting better, please seek help,” she begged.

As of Thursday, UofL Health has 113 COVID-positive patients, including 25 in the ICU, 12 of which are on ventilators. Dr. Briones-Pryor said about 89 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

She said the problem is that many people are waiting too long before they seek help.

“They’re young, they’re healthy, and I get it, you want to wait and see. But then a week goes by, two weeks go by and the problem with COVID is some folks have that period of time where a week after their symptoms have started, they actually get worse,” she explained.

Dr. Briones-Pryor said one treatment that needs to be done early is monoclonal antibody treatment.

She said early data suggests the current treatment might not be as effective against omicron, but it’s worth a shot.

“We’ll still try it if you’re a candidate for it in hopes that it will work,” Briones-Pryor said. She said a newer version of the monoclonal antibody treatment is being used, which is expected to fight omicron better than previous versions.

Dr. Briones Pryor said UofL Health is still waiting for shipments of that, along with two COVID treatment pills which have been given emergency use authorization from the FDA.

“I think it will be great, another weapon in our arsenal against COVID,” she said. “It’s not a cure, but it’s another treatment out there and available so that folks don’t get too ill and they end up in the hospital seeing me.”

Dr. Briones Pryor said omicron seems to be mild in vaccinated people. People treating it at home should take vitamins, fever-reducing medicine, and drink lots of water.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted theft of ATM in Lexington
Police investigating attempted ATM theft in Lexington
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
Lexington police are investigating an odd situation involving a stolen U-Haul in the Cardinal...
Police investigating stolen U-Haul in Lexington
Debbie Keyser died in a car wreck on I-75 in Scott County last week. Days later, her...
Friends, neighbors remember mother, daughter killed in Scott Co. crash
A COVID-19 at-home test kit from Abbott
Lexington doctor explains what to do if your at-home COVID test is positive

Latest News

File image
Central Ky. baseball coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Teen dead, man hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Teen dead, man hurt in separate Lexington shootings
Severe weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat for the arrival of 2022
Police investigating a shooting on Old Todds Road in Lexington
Teen dead, man hurt in separate Lexington shootings