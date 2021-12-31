Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat for the arrival of 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The setup over the next few days has a very concerning look. Rounds of showers & storms could lead to high water and severe weather.

The next few days are absolutely loaded with activity. Showers & thunderstorms will blow through the region tonight and on Saturday. Some of the key features will be heavy rain and gusty winds. This could cause all kinds of problems as we head into the new year.

Here’s a breakdown:

Low pressure works into the region on New Year’s Eve and Day.

This brings rounds of showers and storms working from southwest to northeast.

Some of the storms may be strong or severe Friday evening into Saturday.

Damaging wind is the main threat, though there is a low tornado threat across the west and south. This tornado threat is conditional.

A corridor of torrential rains will set up and we have to be on guard for the training of storms. This set up from western into central parts of the state. Some areas may see up to 4″ of rain out of this.

Flooding and flash flooding will be possible in the areas getting the heaviest rains.

Colder air surges in from west to east Saturday night and Sunday. The timing on this cold air will, obviously, vary from one part of the state to the other.

Low pressure develops along our front and is likely to produce a swath of light snow for much of the area. The intensity of this remains to be seen, but there’s a real chance for the first accumulating light snowfall.

Take care of each other!

