Nicholas Co. disaster relief loan application deadline approaching

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Eligible residents and business owners in Nicholas County have been able to apply for low-interest loans to help repair property and reopen businesses that have been damaged by historic flooding, but the filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is approaching.

Jan. 3, 2022, is the last day to return an application for the low-interest loan.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website and should apply under SBA declaration #17260.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded.

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

