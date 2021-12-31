Advertisement

Orlando “Tubby” Smith to have jersey retired

Ceremony to take place Friday before game vs. High Point
Kentucky Coach Tubby Smith is carried off the court by game MVP Jeff Sheppard, left, Steve...
Kentucky Coach Tubby Smith is carried off the court by game MVP Jeff Sheppard, left, Steve Masiello, center right, and Jamaal Maglioire second from right front at the Alamodome in San Antonio Monday, March 30, 1998. Other players, cheerleaders and fans surround. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)(AP Photo/Eric Draper)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Orlando “Tubby” Smith, who coached the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program to the 1998 national championship and several Southeastern Conference titles, will have a jersey retired in his honor Friday before the game against Smith’s current squad, High Point University.

The game is set for a noon tipoff in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.  Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 11:40 a.m. in order to see the ceremony.

“It is with great pride, enjoyment and a sense of excitement that we add one more name to the list of people who will see their names in the rafters of Rupp Arena and that’s Orlando ‘Tubby’ Smith,” Barnhart said. “A national championship coach, National Coach of the Year, a gentleman who brought so much class, honor and excellence to UK, Tubby is special and so deserving.  We are looking forward to honoring Tubby and (wife) Donna, who contributed so much to the fabric of the University of Kentucky and we want to thank them in a special way.”

Smith was head coach of the Wildcats for 10 years, from the 1997-98 season through the 2006-07 campaign.  His first team became known as the “Comeback Cats” after the Wildcats erased multiple double-digit deficits en route to a 35-4 record and UK’s seventh NCAA championship. Trailing Duke by 17 points, with less than 10 minutes to play in the South Regional final, the Wildcats stormed back to win 86-84.  Down by 10 against Stanford in the second half of the NCAA semifinal, the Cats clawed back to force overtime and an eventual 86-85 victory.  And, it wouldn’t have been fitting if UK hadn’t trailed Utah by 10 points at halftime of the title tilt, again rallying to take the trophy by a score of 78-69.

During his 10 seasons, Smith coached the Cats to at least 22 victories each season, totaling a 263-83 record (76.0%) with the Blue and White.  His teams won five regular-season SEC championships and five SEC Tournament crowns, featuring a league championship (regular season or tournament) in seven of his 10 years at UK. His teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all 10 seasons, including six trips to the Sweet 16, and had a 23-9 record (71.9%) in the national playoffs.

Smith was three-time National Coach of the Year (1998, 2003, 2005) as well as a three-time SEC Coach of the Year selection while at UK.  He also spent two seasons at UK as an assistant coach, 1989-90 and 1990-91, helping rebuild the program and achieving a 22-6 record and SEC-best 14-4 league mark during the ‘91 campaign.

During his outstanding career, Smith also was head coach at Tulsa, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis before his current post at his alma mater.  He enters Friday’s game with a career head-coaching record of 637-362.

Smith will be the 44th retired jersey to hang in the rafters of Rupp Arena, including fellow national championship coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and Rick Pitino.  Current UK mentor John Calipari, also a national champion coach, is excited about the event.

“Tubby and I have been friends for years,” Calipari said. “He is so deserving of this honor. He won big here and he did it with class. Tubby impacted so many people in and around this program and he is loved by the players who played for him and by this fan base. I can’t wait to see his banner raised.”

Smith was elected by the Retired Jersey Subcommittee of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.  The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor persons whose participation and contributions enriched and strengthened the University’s athletics program.  There is a five-year waiting period, after leaving UK, to be eligible for inclusion into the Hall of Fame.  Hall of Famers are eligible for jersey retirement five years after they have been elected to the Hall of Fame.

