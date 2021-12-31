Test shows tornado sirens not working in Graves County

(KFVS) - The tornado sirens did not work in Graves County.

The Graves County Office of Emergency Management made that announcement Thursday.

They will also be working to get the system repaired.

The repairs are planned for next week, due to the holiday weekend.

Residents in Mayfield and Graves County were expecting sirens on Thursday.

Two of the county’s warning sirens were damaged during the Dec. 10 tornados.

They are planning to test the sirens to determine which of the 11 are fully operational.

Officials are advising residents to sign up for weather alerts on their phone by using the county’s Code Red system while the sirens are repaired.

