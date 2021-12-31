Two injured in separate Lexington shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile.

The first occurred around 9:00 p.m. Thursday on Betsy Lane, near the Lexington cemetery. First responders found a teen with life-threatening injuries.

The second happened before 3:00 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on Old Todds Road. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.

No arrests have been in either case. Police have not indicated that the shootings are connected. They are asking anyone with information in either case to come forward.

