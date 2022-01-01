Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms turn to Winter chill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our severe weather threat will diminish overnight, flooding will continue, followed by a blast of winter air.

As we continue into tonight, severe weather will diminish across our region, with scattered showers continuing across our region. While the severe threat will move out, flooding in many areas will likely continue, so be careful on roadways if you plan to be out. Temperatures will stay around the 50s by late tonight before dropping a little more overnight.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will be the warmest part of the day, with the 40s and 50s around. Then, all day long, temperatures will drop into the 30s by the afternoon and then 20s by night. Scattered rain will be around to start the day, but as temperatures fall, we could see some wintry weather showing up with snow in the afternoon and evening. Once temperatures drop below freezing, we may need to be cautious on any wet roadways as ice could form.

A few flurries will remain into early Monday, but a drier pattern returns through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay cold in the 20s and 30s Monday before reaching the 40s and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another system is expected to move in Thursday and Friday, bringing a wintry mix and another drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.