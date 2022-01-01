Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms turn to Winter chill

Severe storms will diminish by late this evening and tonight, but a blast of winter weather is...
Severe storms will diminish by late this evening and tonight, but a blast of winter weather is expected for Sunday(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our severe weather threat will diminish overnight, flooding will continue, followed by a blast of winter air.

As we continue into tonight, severe weather will diminish across our region, with scattered showers continuing across our region. While the severe threat will move out, flooding in many areas will likely continue, so be careful on roadways if you plan to be out. Temperatures will stay around the 50s by late tonight before dropping a little more overnight.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will be the warmest part of the day, with the 40s and 50s around. Then, all day long, temperatures will drop into the 30s by the afternoon and then 20s by night. Scattered rain will be around to start the day, but as temperatures fall, we could see some wintry weather showing up with snow in the afternoon and evening. Once temperatures drop below freezing, we may need to be cautious on any wet roadways as ice could form.

A few flurries will remain into early Monday, but a drier pattern returns through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay cold in the 20s and 30s Monday before reaching the 40s and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another system is expected to move in Thursday and Friday, bringing a wintry mix and another drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting on Old Todds Road in Lexington
Coroner releases name of teen killed in Lexington shooting
File image
Central Ky. baseball coach dies after battle with COVID-19
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
raiin
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms to ring in the New Year
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
raiin
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
Severe weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast