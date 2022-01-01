Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms to ring in the New Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all, and Happy New Year! We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day ahead of strong to severe storms

We are likely to see, at least, two waves of strong to severe storms. Temps across the region are in the upper 50s to low 60s and right near the Tennessee border close to 70 degrees. It’s January 1st and temps are WELL above where we should be. Temps will decrease throughout the rest of the day. The next wave of strong to severe storms comes Saturday afternoon and evening from west to east. Damaging winds are the main threat but a few tornadoes will be possible. Large hail will also show up in a few of the bigger storms. A general 1″-3″ of rain will show up for the entire region. A corridor of 2″-4″ of rain is likely within this and should be oriented from southwest to northeast. Locally higher amounts will be possible. All modes of flooding will be possible.

It looks like we may get a brief break into the wee hours of Sunday morning ahead of our next system. Temps drop into the 30s and decline all day Sunday. A period of light snow develops from west to east Sunday into Sunday night. This comes from a wave of low pressure working across the Tennessee Valley into the Carolinas. Light accumulations are possible for much of the region.

I’ll continue to keep you all updated on the web, WKYT, social media, and more for all important alerts as necessary!

