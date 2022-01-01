Advertisement

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to New Year’s Day storms in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, due to severe storms and flooding reported in much of Kentucky on New Year’s Day.

Gov. Beshear says heavy rain, possible tornadoes, hail, and straight line winds have impacted parts of Western, Eastern, and South Central Kentucky.

The governor’s office says flash flooding in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt, and Casey Counties led to road closures in water rescues. Casey County and Owsley County have declared local states of emergency.

The governor’s office says a possible tornado damaged businesses in downtown Hopkinsville, and another possible tornado caused damage in Taylor County.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said Saturday in a press release. “Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police, and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation.

