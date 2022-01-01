Advertisement

Heavy rain floods businesses, closes roads in Casey County

Flooding on U.S. 127 in Liberty, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Flooding on U.S. 127 in Liberty, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain on New Year’s Day damaged at least three businesses in Liberty, and shut down multiple roads around Casey County, according to Casey County Emergency Management.

Casey County Emergency Manager Rick Wesley told WKYT that the U.S. 127 Bypass in Liberty appeared to be the hardest hit area. He says the Village Restaurant, True’s Electric, and True’s Gardening, all of which are off the Bypass, were flooded Saturday.

Wesley says crews have also conducted rescues from vehicles and homes. However, he says no injuries have been reported so far.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 reports U.S. 127 in Casey County, between mile points 16 and, 18, is closed. The cabinet also reports flooding-related closures on Kentucky 1640, Kentucky 198, Kentucky 2310, and Kentucky 70, in Casey County.

Gov. Beshear’s office says Casey County has declared a local state of emergency due to the flooding.

