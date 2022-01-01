Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Saturday morning, the new year brought along flash floods across several counties.

Reports from the National Weather Service have indicated that Rockcastle County had flooding. West and South Main Street in Brodhead had flooding early Saturday morning, which affected not only the roads but also several businesses, a church, and an apartment complex.

There is reportedly flooding across roads and in low-lying areas of Jackson County. The floods have affected mostly the northern part of the county.

Pulaski, Knott, and Floyd County have also been experiencing ongoing flooding across the region, rendering many roads to be blocked off.

Water rescues are currently ongoing in Pike County. The volunteer fire department in Belfry has been rescuing residents affected by the flooding and compromised roads.

Law enforcement and emergency management services advise not to attempt driving through flooded roads until the water has receded.

