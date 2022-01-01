Advertisement

No. 22 Kentucky wins Citrus Bowl thriller 20-17 over No. 15 Iowa

Chris Rodriguez scored the game-winning touchdown.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez scored a touchdown with under two minutes left and No. 22 Kentucky beat No. 15 Iowa 20-17 Saturday afternoon to win the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 10 catches for 170 yards and reeled off a 52-yard catch on the game-winning drive to set up the Rodriguez touchdown.

The Wildcats finish with ten wins for the second time in four seasons and they have now won a program-record four straight bowl games. Kentucky won the Citrus Bowl, the Belk Bowl, the Gator Bowl and now the Citrus Bowl again.

Will Levis threw for 233 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a shooting on Old Todds Road in Lexington
Coroner releases name of teen killed in Lexington shooting
File image
Central Ky. baseball coach dies after battle with COVID-19
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
raiin
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible

Latest News

Friday marked the return of Orlando “Tubby” Smith to Rupp Arena, this time as Head Coach of the...
Cats defeat High Point 92-48 as UK retires Tubby Smith’s jersey
File image
Central Ky. baseball coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky brings a balanced offensive attack to Citrus Bowl matchup with Iowa
Kentucky Coach Tubby Smith is carried off the court by game MVP Jeff Sheppard, left, Steve...
Orlando “Tubby” Smith to have jersey retired