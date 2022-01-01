Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County officials are assessing the damage caused by a storm on New Year’s Day.

A tornado warning was issued for part of Madison County just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Some viewers told WKYT they saw what they believed to be a funnel cloud in the sky around that time.

The Union City Fire Department tells WKYT several homes in the Union City area have damage. Firefighters also say some barns have been destroyed by the storm.

At one time, fallen trees and branches were reported to be blocking parts of Wilderness Road, Walker Parke Road, Brookstown Road, and Union City Road. Firefighters say the debris has since been removed from those roads.

No injuries have been reported in Madison County because of the storm.

