WKYT News at 10 launching this weekend on CW Lexington

Find the channel number for your provider below.
WKYT News on CW
WKYT News on CW(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking for late local news - from the team you already trust - one hour earlier?

WKYT News at 10 now airs every night from 10-11 p.m. on the CW Lexington, in addition to the 11 p.m. newscast airing on WKYT.

The CW Lexington can be found over the air on channel 27.2.

It’s also available on Spectrum cable, Windstream, DirecTV and Dish Network.

>>>Find the CW Lexington here<<<

Starting Monday, WKYT Mornings will also air on the CW Lexington weekdays from 7-9 a.m.

