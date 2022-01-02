Advertisement

12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding

12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding
12-year-old in Breathitt County takes action during flooding(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During severe weather, like the major flooding that took place Saturday, help can come in many shapes and sizes.

For many communities in Breathitt County, people were struggling to save their homes.

This left 12-year-old Tanner Cooper wanting to help out.

“My family and them was over there in their house,” Cooper said. “So, I went over there and started helping them and then my uncle’s tires and stuff washed down and I went to go get them.”

With the help of his cousin, Cooper wasted no time.

He rode his horse through the flood to gather his family’s items.

“He doesn’t care, he does all that kind of stuff,” Tanner’s Grandmother Joanne Noble said. “He doesn’t see no danger, him and his cousin do not see no danger. They just do it, they don’t think, they just do it.”

However, for Cooper, the sight of flooding is not uncommon.

“It was kind of like usual,” he said. “Usually, every flood I usually walk the roads and see how bad it is.”

Noble said Cooper saw a lot of support and appreciation from the neighborhood.

“They just want to do it to help. Isaac is good for that too, Tanner’s cousin, but they like to help,” she said. “That’s the main thing, they like to help.”

With flooding in the area calming down, Cooper said he was worried about the county.

“Yeah, this one was worse. Last one, it didn’t break the roads off as bad and I almost fell in the creek when I was going down the road,” he said. “My pony kept going towards the ditch line, that’s the only reason I didn’t go in the creek.”

Noble said in the meantime, they have been keeping safe.

She adds when things calm down, Cooper might go out and look for the rest of his uncle’s tires.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
Law enforcement and emergency management services advise not to attempt driving through flooded...
Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to New Year’s Day storms in Kentucky
raiin
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
Police investigating a shooting on Old Todds Road in Lexington
Coroner releases name of teen killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Seven tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state wit more surveys to come Monday
Seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
Fritz joins his neighbors, as they tell stories about Saturday's storm.
Neighbors helping neighbors in Union City after Saturday’s tornado
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City
WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City
It’s a small town’s Sunday night potluck.
WATCH | Neighbors helping neighbors in Union City after Saturday’s tornado