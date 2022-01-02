Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After severe storms ripped through parts of our region to ring in the new year, now a winter threat is taking over with frigid temperatures to follow.

Showers will turn to sleet and flakes as we head through this evening and into tonight across central, eastern, and southern Kentucky. This rain to snow mix line will push its way from the northwest to the southeast, with temperatures plunging into the 30s and 20s. While some light accumulation may be possible in the Bluegrass region on grassy surfaces, the best chances for more significant accumulation will be across far southern and southeastern Kentucky. You will also want to be cautious on any roadways that are still wet late tonight due to temperatures falling well below freezing.

A few snow showers will remain early into Monday morning for southeastern Kentucky, but those should clear by the later morning leading to drier conditions for the rest of the day. While it remains dry, temperatures will be frigid, with the 20s around in the morning, and then highs are only expected to reach the lower-30s. On top of that, winds will be breezy at times, making wind chill values feel much colder.

We’ll keep our dry pattern going through Wednesday, with temperatures rebounding some into the 40s. However, as we move into the latter half of the week, we’re keeping our eyes on another potential winter weather maker Thursday. This next system is still back and forth on strength and timing, but it could bring another good chance for snowfall to spread more evenly across our entire region. With this wintry system, we’ll see another drop in temperatures, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

