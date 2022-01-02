Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning yall! We go from floods to flakes into the end of the weekend as we continue this First Alert Weather Day.

Starting off temps will be fairly warm in the 40s and 50s. Then, all day long, temperatures will drop into the 30s by the afternoon and then 20s by night. Scattered rain will be around to start the day, but as temperatures fall, we could see some wintry weather showing up with snow in the afternoon and evening. Once temperatures drop below freezing, we may need to be cautious on any wet roadways as ice could form. A winter weather advisory is in effect from today at 8 pm to tomorrow at 8 am. Flood warnings still continue in eastern Kentucky. A few flurries will remain until early Monday, but a drier pattern returns through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay cold in the 20s and 30s Monday before reaching the 40s and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another system is expected to move in Thursday and Friday, bringing a wintry mix and another drop in temperatures.

I hope you all have a great day!

