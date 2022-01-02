Advertisement

Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

Cincinnati wins its first division title since 2015.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches, Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champs.

The Bengals were able to run out the clock for the winning kick because of a penalty on fourth down by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
Law enforcement and emergency management services advise not to attempt driving through flooded...
Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to New Year’s Day storms in Kentucky
raiin
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
Police investigating a shooting on Old Todds Road in Lexington
Coroner releases name of teen killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker...
No. 22 Kentucky wins Citrus Bowl thriller 20-17 over No. 15 Iowa
Friday marked the return of Orlando “Tubby” Smith to Rupp Arena, this time as Head Coach of the...
Cats defeat High Point 92-48 as UK retires Tubby Smith’s jersey
File image
Central Ky. baseball coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky brings a balanced offensive attack to Citrus Bowl matchup with Iowa