Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision

The Collision Investigation Unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown/Scott County EMS, Scott County Emergency Management, and the Scott County Coroner’s Office.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday evening, Georgetown Police Department officers responded to McClelland Circle near Fincastle Way in reference to a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

They determined that the pedestrian was deceased at the scene.

Due to the severity of the collision, a response by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit was requested.

The Scott County Coroner, John Goble, has identified the pedestrian killed in the collision as Christopher Bell, 47 of Georgetown, Kentucky.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and being handled by the Georgetown Police/Scott County Sheriff Collision Reconstruction Unit.

