Kentucky Newsmakers 1/2: Ky. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer.

The Kentucky General Assembly is about to gavel into session this week and circumstances dictate it will be busy and historic. It comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the state has a record budget surplus and Western Kentucky deals with deadly and destructive tornadoes.

The U.S. Constitution requires the legislature to approve new congressional and legislative district lines that reflect findings of the 2020 census. The state constitution also calls on lawmakers to pass a two-year state budget.

Other issues coming up include calls for more abortion restrictions, raises for teachers, state police and other public employees.

Other ‘possible’ issues loom from tax reform to sports betting to allowing independents to vote in partisan primaries.

Republicans dominate the legislature and will control the flow of legislation.

