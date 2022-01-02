Advertisement

Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees

Natural tree collections in Lexington will start Monday, January 3.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season to un-deck the halls.

The city of Lexington is asking people to recycle their holiday lights and trees.

Lauren Monahan, Lexington Division of Waste Management’s Environmental Initiative Specialist said you can bring joy to the world by recycling your tree and lights.

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management has collection boxes set up around town to collect lights.

  • A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.
  • Cabela’s – 1510 Conservation Way
  • Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.
  • Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301
  • Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.
  • Government Center – 200 E. Main St.
  • Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.
  • Lexington Senior Center – 195 Life Lane
  • Most Valuable Pets – 921 Beaumont Centre Pkwy. #100
  • Perspectives – 352 Longview Plaza
  • Pet Supplies Plus – 4101 Tates Creek Center Drive
  • Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue
  • West Sixth Brewery – 501 W. Sixth St.
  • Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N. Locust Hill Dr.

String lights, rope lights, extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, small electronics, and electric candles will be accepted through Jan. 16.

Monahan said 2,400 pounds of lights were collected last holiday season.

“Whatever you’re putting in your blue container, we want to collect those Christmas lights separately because they’re not accepted in our current program and they can get tangled in our facility,” she said.

The city will collect natural trees left on curbs from Jan. 3-28. All ornaments, tinsel, and lights must be removed.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will also accept live trees at the Jacobson Park paddleboat dock from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Those live trees they collect there turn into fish habitats that they submerge,” Monahan said.

The department will collect the live trees at the park until Jan. 15.

