Adrian Wallace files to run for Lexington mayor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adrian Wallace filed for the city’s top office Monday afternoon.

Wallace is a Lexington native who says he’s raising his family here now.

He released a statement on social media where he lists his livelihood as brand manager and career builder, and says he returned to Lexington after military service.

He recently wrote an op-ed piece for the Lexington Herald-Leader where he called for better investment of COVID relief money to make the city more equitable, calling for at-risk neighborhoods to be targeted for improvements.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced her re-election bid in August. Urban County Councilman David Kloiber, who represents much of the Hamburg area, also recently joined the race.

