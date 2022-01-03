Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Widespread Snow Possible This Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wet snow is blanketing the ground across parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky to start the first work week of 2022. It’s a week that will likely feature a more widespread snow system by Thursday.

Tuesday is a seasonable day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday is a VERY windy day as an arctic front drops in late day. There’s the outside chance for a rain or snow shower ahead of this, but most look to stay dry.

A potent system then dives in behind this on Thursday and has the look of a widespread, potentially significant, snowfall in our region. With arctic air coming in on the backside of this system, snow ratios will be very high.

emps in this setup can absolutely tank, especially with snow on the ground.

