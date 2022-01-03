Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Widespread Snow Possible This Week

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wet snow is blanketing the ground across parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky to start the first work week of 2022. It’s a week that will likely feature a more widespread snow system by Thursday.

Tuesday is a seasonable day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday is a VERY windy day as an arctic front drops in late day. There’s the outside chance for a rain or snow shower ahead of this, but most look to stay dry.

A potent system then dives in behind this on Thursday and has the look of a widespread, potentially significant, snowfall in our region. With arctic air coming in on the backside of this system, snow ratios will be very high.

emps in this setup can absolutely tank, especially with snow on the ground.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While a rain to snow mix will be around this evening, the threat for snowfall will increase...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over
The Collision Investigation Unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s...
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
First Call for Snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death

Latest News

More snow possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier
Seven tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state wit more surveys to come Monday
Seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast