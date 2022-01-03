Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier

Wintry weather picks up steam
Wintry weather picks up steam(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new year is here and the pattern has completely changed around here.

Everything has changed with the birth of the new year. All of a sudden we are colder and snowier here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Temperatures will run well below normal for highs today. Those highs should come up for a couple of days before we get into snow tracking mode. So through the middle of the week, we will see highs run in the 40s.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll watch for the potential of a big winter weather maker. All indications show that somebody gets a big hit and it could be right here in Kentucky. There are several factors we’ll watch very closely.

Here are my thoughts:

  • A system slides in on Wednesday night early Thursday
  • It could begin as a round of rain & snow
  • Snow would crash in and accumulate over a big chunk of the area
  • Bitterly cold temperatures blast in behind it

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While a rain to snow mix will be around this evening, the threat for snowfall will increase...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over
The Collision Investigation Unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s...
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
First Call for Snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death

Latest News

Seven tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state wit more surveys to come Monday
Seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
While a rain to snow mix will be around this evening, the threat for snowfall will increase...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over
First Call for Snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead