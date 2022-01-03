Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new year is here and the pattern has completely changed around here.

Everything has changed with the birth of the new year. All of a sudden we are colder and snowier here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Temperatures will run well below normal for highs today. Those highs should come up for a couple of days before we get into snow tracking mode. So through the middle of the week, we will see highs run in the 40s.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll watch for the potential of a big winter weather maker. All indications show that somebody gets a big hit and it could be right here in Kentucky. There are several factors we’ll watch very closely.

Here are my thoughts:

A system slides in on Wednesday night early Thursday

It could begin as a round of rain & snow

Snow would crash in and accumulate over a big chunk of the area

Bitterly cold temperatures blast in behind it

Take care of each other!

