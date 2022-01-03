Advertisement

Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57

Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County Judge-Executive Victor Slone died on Sunday at the age of 57.

Slone announced on Facebook in early December that he would not run for re-election due to declining health.

In the same post, Slone said he had been battling cancer for several years, and his condition had recently deteriorated.

Governor Andy Beshear appointed Slone to the position in April 2021.

Slone’s term was scheduled to last until December 2022.

